CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

