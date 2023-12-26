Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.80. The company had a trading volume of 624,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,908. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.84.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.