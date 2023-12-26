Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.03. 483,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $298.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

