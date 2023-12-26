Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $356.00

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $356.00 and last traded at $355.51, with a volume of 14957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 588,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

