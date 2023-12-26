CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.84

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $227.84 and last traded at $226.35, with a volume of 15376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

