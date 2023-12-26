Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

FUN stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

