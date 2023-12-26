Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.11

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.11 and last traded at $156.67, with a volume of 59105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Celanese Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

