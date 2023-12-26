Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.16. 2,640,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,794,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $918,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,680 shares of company stock worth $16,457,633 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

