Celsius Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,635 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,877 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,680 shares of company stock worth $16,457,633. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $45,022,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Up 5.8 %

CELH traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.69 and a beta of 1.74. Celsius has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

