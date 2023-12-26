Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.13. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 486,104 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 458,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.