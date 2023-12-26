Centerspace Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Centerspace has a dividend payout ratio of -2,654.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. 6,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

