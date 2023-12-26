Centerspace (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on January 12th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Centerspace has a payout ratio of -2,654.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 6,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,501. The company has a market cap of $872.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 191.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 35.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 63,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSR. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

