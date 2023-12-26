Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.69

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 53408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

