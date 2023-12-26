Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.22

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 2871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Central Securities Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,551.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $86,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.