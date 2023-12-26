Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 287 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $13,761.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 933,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

WLFC traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

