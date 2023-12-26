Chavant Capital Partners Llc Acquires 199,737 Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chavant Capital Partners Llc acquired 199,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,219,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mobix Labs Trading Up 34.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOBX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

