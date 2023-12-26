Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $36,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.