Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 1,900 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$15,447.00.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 46,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.77 per share, with a total value of C$357,456.80.

TSE CHW remained flat at C$8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,327. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.6799337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

