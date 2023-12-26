China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.30

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.05.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

