ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.65

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 18174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.19 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.70%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
