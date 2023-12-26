Christopher John Perry Sells 2,722 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.22. The company had a trading volume of 362,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.43 and a 1-year high of $202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.