Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 1,680 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $849.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $887.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

