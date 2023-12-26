Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Chubb stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.07. 268,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

