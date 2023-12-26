Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $645.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $645.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $597.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

