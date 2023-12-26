Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 101.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 185.2%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.29). Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 59.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

