CME Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 34,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,048% compared to the typical volume of 2,994 call options.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.80. 1,304,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,654. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

