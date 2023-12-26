Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.78 and last traded at $171.74. Approximately 7,584,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,319,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 564,364 shares of company stock valued at $74,261,532. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.