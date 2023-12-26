Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,033. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

