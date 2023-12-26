Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 564,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,744. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

