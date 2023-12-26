Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lifted by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

