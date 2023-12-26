Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Director Brent Suen Acquires 23,334 Shares

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) Director Brent Suen acquired 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $30,100.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,079,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Brent Suen acquired 23,333 shares of Collective Audience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $30,099.57.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Brent Suen acquired 100,000 shares of Collective Audience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAUD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 301,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,588. Collective Audience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

