Colliers International Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE:CIGI traded up C$2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$165.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,235. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.76. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$115.00 and a 1 year high of C$165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

