Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.96

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 79931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

MGDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

