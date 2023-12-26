Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.95

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 158662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.2%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

