Comparing Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.09 million 1.04 -$4.77 million ($1.83) -2.83 Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.97 -$50.60 million ($0.54) -35.16

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medalist Diversified REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

50.2% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medalist Diversified REIT and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medalist Diversified REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.05%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -49.04% -21.70% -4.19% Alexander & Baldwin -16.89% 4.45% 2.57%

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

