Comparing Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Super League Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.1%. Simulations Plus pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Super League Enterprise pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Super League Enterprise is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Simulations Plus and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Super League Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $59.58 million 15.30 $9.96 million $0.49 93.29 Super League Enterprise $22.69 million 0.33 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.10

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 16.67% 7.68% 7.20% Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89%

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

