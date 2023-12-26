Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. State Street Corp grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.