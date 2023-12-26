Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
