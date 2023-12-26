Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

