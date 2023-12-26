ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

