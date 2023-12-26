Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.15

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 128844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTM. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Constellium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $110,000.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

