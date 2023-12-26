Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.44

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 38579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

