Contrasting Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A argenx -22.70% -16.54% -14.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88 argenx 1 4 16 1 2.77

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. argenx has a consensus price target of $522.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than argenx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $4.09 million 220.32 -$78.00 million N/A N/A argenx $993.64 million 22.17 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -89.64

Ambrx Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx.

Volatility & Risk

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -2.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats argenx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. The company also has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates using Ambrx technology. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

