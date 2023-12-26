Contrasting Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) & M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 11.47% 22.47% 13.15% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for M/I Homes and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 6 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

M/I Homes presently has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.19%. Given M/I Homes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

94.8% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of M/I Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M/I Homes and Taylor Wimpey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $4.13 billion 0.91 $490.66 million $17.23 7.87 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 20.22

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. M/I Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Taylor Wimpey on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

