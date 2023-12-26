Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE:CLB opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $848.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Core Laboratories by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

