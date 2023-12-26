Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 190,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

