Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 512,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,402. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

