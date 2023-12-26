Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.