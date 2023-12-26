Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $11.93 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.46. The company has a market capitalization of $334.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

