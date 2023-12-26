Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.56. 453,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.