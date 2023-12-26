Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1,402.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

